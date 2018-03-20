5 Time-Saving Tips for Busy Women

Life’s busy and moms are no less than jugglers. However, be a beautiful, cool and calm juggler that’s breathtaking to look at and manages life with ease. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s quite possible, let us show you how:Strike a balance between a ‘plain Jane’ and ‘flamboyant’ look. The magic lies in your lipstick, choose a vibrant shade and if you can spare 2 more minutes – just apply kohl and touch up brows. Also, choose a BB cream with serious SPF to save time while not compromising on skin-care. 5 minutes and you are done.https://www.instagram.com/p/BPCqiFlgovn/Tie a top-knot and you are all for a sassy look. Also, women get the feeling to tie their mane up high, to get things done quickly.https://www.instagram.com/p/BgP6Pu0jFY-/Keep a pack of mixed nuts (almonds+cashews+raisins+pumpkin seeds) in your bag to munch on the go and grab an apple or two when you don’t have time to dice fruits early morning.When pressed for time to do a full workout or your set of a stretch, just Dance! 5 minutes and you’ll have ample of endorphins running through your body, oxygen pumping your heart no less than an adrenaline rush while helping you bond with your little boy and shedding some calories.Lastly, plan your time ahead and make a next day to-do list in the last 5 minutes of your day. It will help you sleep better and kickstart your day, the next morning and keep things under control.