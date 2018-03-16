5 Tips to Tackle a Bully in a Professional Setting

Dominating personalities tend to bully at times, and we are surrounded by such people. In personal lives, it is comparatively easier to deal with bullies; however, in the professional sphere, you have to be tactful while dealing with difficult people. Also, getting in a tiff with a bully leads to stress and it’s better to save yourself from an unnecessary mental burden. Here are 5 tips to tackle bullies at your workplace:1. Don’t get into a fightThe acts that a bully does are more or less to instigate you into getting violent and retaliate or quit altogether with a broken morale. However, instead of opting for either of the 2 options, be sensitive towards a bully and compliment him. Lead the bully into believing that you’re on his side, don’t like him or support him just become invisible.2. Know the TriggersUnless you know the problem, you can’t really find a solution to it. So try and find out what triggers the bad side of a bully. Once you know what does, you can prepare a better strategy of dealing with him.3. Use FactsWhen confronting a bully, try to refrain from using personal arguments, instead, use facts and try to resolve the situation.4. Look for Turning PointDuring confrontations or mediation, try to figure out the weak link which is usually the point where the conversation can be turned towards a positive note and issue be resolved.5. Be Strong and Show ItWhen dealing with a bully don’t ever let them think that you are weak. Instead, always stay confident and strong in your dealings and display it by putting forward your point of view even if it means interrupting the bully, however, do so in a professional and decent manner. Keep your volume know but voice strong.