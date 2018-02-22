5 Ways to Bond well at Work and create Long Lasting Professional Circle

According to research good relationships at work with colleagues, bosses or clients increase the feeling of job satisfaction and productivity both personally as well as professionally. Here are 5 ways you can form long lasting relationships at work:1. Appreciate OthersEveryone likes it when they are given due credit, so learn to appreciate others and give them credit for their work publicly, something like a small simple comment during a meeting or conversation can work wonders.2. Mingle with Positive PeopleThere are a few people in every organization that have this amazing positive vibe around them and have the quality to make others feel good. Seek such people and find ways to interact and communicate with them like an impromptu conversation or working together on projects, etc. Also, let them know how much you appreciate this positivity.3. Strengthen Bond over CoffeePeople tend to open up over coffee and spending good time with your colleagues in an informal setting will help you understand them better and bond well with each other.4. Avoid DistractionsApart from work texts and conference calls, social media also has our undivided attention, however, while having lunch or tea with your colleagues it is necessary that you must avoid getting distracted by your phone and keep it aside and give your undivided attention to your friends at work.5. Remember NamesLastly, as we move forward in life, we come across so many people that it becomes difficult to remember everyone’s name, and this habit gets worse with time, so much so that we can associate the person with a quality that we loved about them but don’t remember their name. However, if you want to form long lasting work relationships make an effort to remember names of your colleagues that influenced you positively and stay in touch with them.