6 Affirmations You Need to Make Today to Soar High

➡️ “When it comes to your innercircle choose quality over quantity” 💭🌺🙏🏿 Not everyone you come across is willing to water the plants ⭐️ Some only want to pick the flowers ⭐️ Recognize the difference & choose wisely ⭐️ Food for thought 💜 #zen #vibes #lifestyle #freedom #freespirit #happiness #positiveaffirmations #grateful #grattitude #live #love #laugh #spiritual #healing #positivequotes #indigochild #aligned #oldsoul #vegan #plantbased #yoga #yogalife #abundance #focus #mindset #namaste #goodvibes #mindfulness #mindful #faith

A post shared by Zen Vibes Daily 🌺 (@zen.vibes.daily) on Jun 20, 2018 at 5:51am PDT