6 Affirmations You Need to Make Today to Soar High

Start soaring high!

UPDATED: June 26, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
Words are powerful and positive affirmations bring in clarity in our life. Here’s a quick curation of 6 Affirmations that you need to make at the start of each day to make a big difference in the way you work and achieve success minute by minute, day by day and week by week.

1. Your Circle matters the most in your journey of success



2. Reset and Restart



3. Believe in Yourself



4. Believe in Miracles

It may not always feel like this. You may even be resisting or rejecting these words right now because today doesn’t seem to hold much possibility. . It’s often easier to resist the possibility than to acknowledge the unknown of chance, to remain in our comfort zone, doubting our abilities rather than being prepared to make fools of ourselves trying new things. . I thought this way for years, let fear and doubt hold me back from trying so many things I considered outside my comfort zone. Yet deep down I knew the falsity of this way of thinking. So these days I try to remain open to trying new things and jump in. Whether I sink or swim I am determined to try! . So I want you to know that your spirit of adventure and your courage are there. You just have to leap! ❤️😘 . #dreambig #mindbodysoul #positiveaffirmations #positivevibesonly #lifestyleblogger #mindandbody #healthyhappylife #mumsofinstagram #womeninbusiness #mumpreneurs #mummybloggeruk #lookwithin #wellnessjourney

5. Love yourself, appreciate who you are!



6. Lastly, Know the real source of Happiness and practice Gratitude


