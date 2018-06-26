6 Affirmations You Need to Make Today to Soar High
Start soaring high!
1. Your Circle matters the most in your journey of success
➡️ “When it comes to your innercircle choose quality over quantity” 💭🌺🙏🏿 Not everyone you come across is willing to water the plants ⭐️ Some only want to pick the flowers ⭐️ Recognize the difference & choose wisely ⭐️ Food for thought 💜 #zen #vibes #lifestyle #freedom #freespirit #happiness #positiveaffirmations #grateful #grattitude #live #love #laugh #spiritual #healing #positivequotes #indigochild #aligned #oldsoul #vegan #plantbased #yoga #yogalife #abundance #focus #mindset #namaste #goodvibes #mindfulness #mindful #faith
2. Reset and Restart
#quotes #quotestoliveby #quotesandsayings #quoteoftheday #quotesaboutlife #positivity #positivethinking #positivevibes #positivequotes #positivevibesonly #positiveaffirmations #affirmations #goodmorning #goodafternoon #goodvibes #goodvibesonly #goodlife #goodpeople #health #wellness #mentalhealth #chiropractic #westorange #nj #nyc #montclair #love #montclairstateuniversity #wednesday
3. Believe in Yourself
Motivational Morning✨✨ 💖 Stand strong! Believe in yourself! Chase your dreams!💖 ✨ Words to live by! If you don’t go after what you want, pick yourself up when you fall (and trust me you will fall) and believe that you can...then you will never have it! ✨💖 . . . #positivity #morningmotivation #positiveaffirmations #positivethoughts #motivationalmorning #positivity #positivethinking #inspire #motivate #inspirational #inspiration #motivational #motivation #inspirationalquotes #motivationalquotes #quoteoftheday #gratitude #behappy #momof2 #happymom #smile #behappy #positivevibes #positiveaffirmations #makeaplan #startyourdayright
4. Believe in Miracles
It may not always feel like this. You may even be resisting or rejecting these words right now because today doesn’t seem to hold much possibility. . It’s often easier to resist the possibility than to acknowledge the unknown of chance, to remain in our comfort zone, doubting our abilities rather than being prepared to make fools of ourselves trying new things. . I thought this way for years, let fear and doubt hold me back from trying so many things I considered outside my comfort zone. Yet deep down I knew the falsity of this way of thinking. So these days I try to remain open to trying new things and jump in. Whether I sink or swim I am determined to try! . So I want you to know that your spirit of adventure and your courage are there. You just have to leap! ❤️😘 . #dreambig #mindbodysoul #positiveaffirmations #positivevibesonly #lifestyleblogger #mindandbody #healthyhappylife #mumsofinstagram #womeninbusiness #mumpreneurs #mummybloggeruk #lookwithin #wellnessjourney
5. Love yourself, appreciate who you are!
Good morning 🌞 beautiful people! • #positivequotes #positivevibesonly #positivethoughts #positivemind #positivelife #positivemindset #positiveattitude #positivevibrations #positivequote #positivevibe #PositiveAffirmations #positivepeople #positivebodyimage #positivepsychology #PositiveChange #positivevibration #positiveminds #PositiveResult #positiveliving #PositiveOutlook #positiveenergyplus #positivethought
6. Lastly, Know the real source of Happiness and practice Gratitude
#positiveaffirmations #positivevibes #happiness #peace #lawofattraction #LOA #thesecret #happy #love #entrepreneur #success #morningaffirmations #positivity #positivequotes #motivation #lifestyle #goodmorning #successquotes #inspirationalquotes #riseandgrind #ambition #mindset #millionaire #millionairemindset #legendary #entrepreneurlife #stylistaprilb #naturalhair #blackgirlsrock