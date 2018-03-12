7 Steps to Ace Any Task

Simply thinking of doing a task that we aren’t good at gives us jitters, wonder our state when we’re actually assigned that task and we are supposed to do it. For instance, some people are articulate and do a great job when it comes to putting their ideas across individuals, yet at the same time the thought of public speaking makes them anxious and they tend to shut down. But we need to learn to conquer our fears especially when something forms a part of our job profile or has to be done by us and there’s no way around avoiding it.Here are 7 steps following which you can get a hold of any task that you’re scared of doing and muster the courage to do it rather, be great at it:1. Schedule certain daily or weekly goals for yourself that help you develop that skill, set small yet realistic goals at first and gradually move onto the big goals, also track your performance on these goals so that you’re able to determine how fast or slow you’re getting better at it.2. Determine the essential skills required to do the task at hand and try to strengthen those core areas one by one.3. Introspection is key, try to give yourself a feedback to gauge how you were, where you went wrong, how you are now and how could you further improve.4. Read books, go online and research on the task you want to master to gather more knowledge and learn.5. Go for a test run by practising your skills before others, be it complete strangers or your friends and family. Try to get a feedback on your performance.6. The best way to embed your learning is by teaching it to someone else, so try and teach the skill that you’ve learnt or are learning to a beginner.7. Have your eye on the end goal and whenever you get distracted or feel like giving up, remember why you started in the first place and look at the end goal.