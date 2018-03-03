An introduction to Workplace Anger Management

As issues in personal and professional life take toll on our temperaments, Anger Management at your Workplace is crucial to keep yourself steady on the corporate ladder. These issues could be due to a competitive colleague, a hypercritic boss, deferred promotion, transfer, low pay package, or personal issues like divorce, marital disharmony, financial issues, ailments, etc. The issues are plenty, and when things don’t work out in our favor, we get engulfed with feelings of anxiety, depression and anger.On one hand, these feelings when suppressed, breed within us and end up causing serious health issues like chronic anxiety, depression, high blood pressure or heart ailments; while on the other hand, if taken out as it is, can make us look unprofessional and wreak havoc in our career graph.Thereby, dealing with your anger in the right way is utmost important for your mental, physical as well as professional well being. Here are a few ways to manage anger at workplace:1. Do not suppress your anger or resentment, rather introspect and reflect over the incident or situation that makes you angry, and whether the incident deserves such an angry reaction or not. This way you can reduce the frequency of anger in the long run.2. Indulge in healthy habits like exercising, getting to bed in time, as a healthy body’s adverse response to anger is less likely.3. Don’t fret over things that are not under your control or things that you can’t change no matter how hard you try,4. In case you have serious anger management issues check and get in touch with either Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that your company has or get professional help from a therapist or counselor.5. Lastly, to control that sudden burst of anger, try deep breathing, say a calming word like ‘calm down’ or ‘relax’ to yourself, count backwards from 10, close your eyes and try to relax your muscles. Remember, self-control is the first step towards a successful career.