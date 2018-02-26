Career Advice from Women on the Top at India Inc

Hearing from the horse’s mouth is often inspiring and what can better than getting Career Advice from women who are ruling the top jobs in India Inc. Let’s dive through:1. When Guilt Management is more important than Time Management“Learn the art of guilt management more than time management. Don’t give up on your career and aspirations despite disappointments along the way. Having women mentors is important.”Namita Thapar, ED, Emcure Pharmaceuticals2. Know your Calling“Choose a line of work that you truly love and enjoy.”Ramkripa Ananthan, Design Head, Mahindra & Mahindra3. When Prioritizing is the key“Learn to prioritise; communicate your needs; make your own choices at work & home and focus on your health.”Anuranjita Kumar, Managing Director HR - International Hubs, The Royal Bank of Scotland4. Things that you must not Ignore“Be independent and ambitious but also pay attention to all the things that matter to you, including health and relationships.”Nandini Piramal, ED, Piramal Enterprises5. Lastly, “Go into it as a career rather than a job”Aditi Kothari, MD, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund