Conversation Starters for your Upcoming Networking Event

So you are going on a networking event to give wings to your business/career, with the aim to meet new people, prospective clients, position yourself well and popularize your brand’s existence. However, don’t know how to start the conversation with absolute strangers. Well, let us give you some networking conversation starters to build upon your own:Conversation starters like ‘Hi, I’m XYZ, founder at ABC, what do you do?’ lets you give a snap introduction to yourself and gives others a starting point to tell their story.Networking enthusiasts often find the shy ones/introverts as their pick to strike a conversation and jet-setting. It lets you open up and have a conversation instead of waiting for someone else to approach you. Also, people themselves generally draw naturally towards two already conversing individuals.If you are at a public speaking event, then you can strike a conversation with the information pearls the speakers have just spilled, or if you are at a standies/canopies event, then you can always start how well (or not so well) the event has been arranged.And the good old ice breaker, ‘the weather is too cold (/hot)’ has never disappointed anyone. This one question has an answer for everyone and is a good way to start a conversation with the weather inside the networking event, the beautiful place, moving on to your business or career goals.For the ones who like it light & witty, you can try something like, “Excuse me. Do you know how much a polar bear weighs? Enough to break the ice! Hi, I’m Jane. Nice to meet you!”, “So, on a scale of 1 to undrinkable, how terrible are the mocktails?” or “If there is one question you do not want me to ask you because you are sick and tired of answering it, what question would that be?”