12 killed in California Bar Shooting

A gunman opened fire in Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov 8. He fired at a packed bar on a college night.

News18.com

First published: November 9, 2018, 7:41 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
A gunman opened fire in Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov 8. He fired at a packed bar on a college night. Shooting for almost three minutes, he killed 11 people on the spot Identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, the gunman was found dead inside an office nearby. This is the deadliest mass shooting in the US since the Parkland shooting
