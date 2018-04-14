127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Every year on Ambedkar Jayanti the Parliament Street is filled with stalls put up by organisations either supporting the cause of Dalits or by groups consisting of community members. They also arrange for free food and water for everybody who turns up.
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Needles Found: Rakesh Babu And Irfan Kolothum Thodi Sent Back
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Watch: Mantra aka Aladdin’s Genie Grants Wishes in a Musical Way
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems