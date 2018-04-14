Video Wall

127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Every year on Ambedkar Jayanti the Parliament Street is filled with stalls put up by organisations either supporting the cause of Dalits or by groups consisting of community members. They also arrange for free food and water for everybody who turns up.

Every year on Ambedkar Jayanti the Parliament Street is filled with stalls put up by organisations either supporting the cause of Dalits or by groups consisting of community members. They also arrange for free food and water for everybody who turns up. These stalls or exhibition centres also have traders from all over the country displaying their products. This year however, the group had palpable anger against the dilution of SC/ST act and the treatment meted out to them on the 2 April Bharat Bandh.​
