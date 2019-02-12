17 People Die In Delhi's Karol Bagh Hotel Fire

At least 17 people were killed as a massive fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in the national capital early in the morning on Tuesday. A woman and a child, among those dead, were killed when they tried jumping from a window, reports said. According to the fire services department, 35 people were injured in the blaze and have been taken to nearby hospitals. Most of the sixty people in the hotel were sleeping when the fire broke out. Police officials said most of the deaths were due to suffocation. Delhi Fire services director GC Mishra told News18 that the department received a call about the blaze around 4:30 am. He said the fire started from the fourth floor of the hotel and spread till the second floor, while the ground floor and basement remained unaffected.