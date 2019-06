2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation

Nearly 2 million people descended into central Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, to demand the total scrapping of the controversial Extradition Bill and call for the resignation of Carrie Lam.

According to protest organizers, nearly 2 million of HK's 7 million residents gathered and jammed the streets in defiance of the leader Carrie Lam's policies. She later issued an apology for the government's handling of the previous days' protest but did not express an intention to resign.