20 Years Since Kargil War | Recalling The Battle For Tololing

Jul 25, 2019

The battle for Tololing, high up in the mountains of Drass was the longest and most fiercely fought in the summer of 1999. In the beginning of May that year the Pakistani's had occupied Tololing that sits atop the crucial Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway and caught India by its throat. To clear Tololing became the army's top priority. Watch our video as CNN News18's Shreya Dhoundial relive the stories with brave soldiers.