Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners

Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claimed five awards this year. One for the best comedy series “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

News18.com

First published: September 18, 2018, 9:47 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claimed five awards this year. One for the best comedy series “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Amy Sherman-Palladino gets two awards for writing and directing Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Rachel Brosnahan Lead Actor comedy category for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Henry Winkler won the first Emmy of his career, after four decades of his first nominated​. Watch the video for more.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...