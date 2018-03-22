2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review - Features, Specifications, Details and more. Mercedes-Benz has launched the new range-topping sedan – the S-Class in India at a price tag of Rs 1.33 Crore for the diesel-engine powered S 350 d and Rs 1.37 Crore for the petrol-engine powered S 450 variant (all prices, ex-showroom). As per the company, the car is BS-VI emission norm compliant and is India’s first car to do so. But there’s a lot more to this car which makes it one of the most luxurious cars on sale. We tell you all about it.