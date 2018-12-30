2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries

Calling 2018 the year of pathbreaking web series wouldn’t be an exaggeration. The war to own India’s web streaming space became really intense this year with more than 35 channels offering original online content. The brand value they are creating today will come handy then. Thanks to the worldwide success of Sacred Games, Netflix grabbed the top pole position. Later in the year, Amazon Prime tried to play catch up with Mirzapur. It didn’t become a major success but definitely gave Amazon a solid footing. TVF’s Yeh Meri Family and Netflix’s Little Things made massive inroads into the Indian market. Zee 5 came up with a show on Sunny Leone’s life.

2019 is here and we are all waiting for the 2nd season of Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Little Things and Rangbaaz.

