2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA First Look At CES 2019

The launch of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA at CES 2019 was one of the biggest unveils in terms of automobiles at the event and rightly so, because the previous generation of the car has proved to be massive successful for the company all over the world as they have sold over 7.5 lakh units until now. So, the new model has a lot to live up to. We took a look at it to find out if it has.