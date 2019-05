2019 Mini Cooper JCW First Drive Review

May 20, 2019 08:23 PM IST Auto Auto Share

Some days are better than others and when you have a car like the Mini Cooper JCW all for yourself that too at an exciting ractetrack like the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), then well, it is one of those days. The latest Mini has been launched in India at Rs 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and we find out just what do you get for your money.