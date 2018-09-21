3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat

The bodies of three policemen with multiple bullet wounds were found in Shopian district of South Kashmir hours after they were kidnapped by terrorists. The incident has triggered fear among special police officers, forcing four to resign. The bodies were recovered from an orchard in Wangam area, more than a kilometre from the village the policemen were abducted from.