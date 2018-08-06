Video Wall

73rd Anniversary of the Tragic Hiroshima Atomic Blasts

Marking the 73rd Anniversary of the Hiroshima Atomic Bombing

First published: August 6, 2018
Hiroshima Day marks the US attack which killed 140-thousand in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 during World War II. The day witnesses peace talks and promotions of non-nuclear policies. The day was marked by a somber ceremony to remember the ones who were affected by the blasts in 1945.
