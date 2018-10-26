A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?

"How can the entertainment industry contribute more in nation-building?" For starters, not having a single woman on the panel for this discussion would not help. Last evening, Taran Adarsh, who is an Indian film critic, journalist, editor and film trade analyst for Bollywood hungama shared a picture of the panel for 'film industry delegation' who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photograph showed that the panel consisted of Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain. However, the lack of women, especially after the #metoo movement in Bollywood and so much praise for women-centric movies, this was absurd.