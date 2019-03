A Ray of Hope - Second Man Cured of AIDS Through Transplant

Mar 05, 2019 09:37 PM IST India India Share

​Till now, Timothy Ray Brown was the only one to be free of HIV after transplant of blood stem cells Now, a patient in London has been living without the disease for 18 months after transplant

With risks involved, doctors choose this process only for patients with cancer and not healthy people. Finding a tissue match with a donor with the right gene mutation is extremely difficult.

This is a milestone in efforts to​ cure patients affected by HIV