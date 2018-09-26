Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment

In a 4:1 verdict, the Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but with conditions. The majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution Bench has ruled that there is no need to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones, but held that Aadhaar could be passed as a money bill. The court further says that schools cannot insist on Aadhaar and read down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, barring sharing of information with corporate bodies.