Afghan Sikh leader holds out hope for dwindling minority

Avtar Singh Khalsa will represent Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu minority in the next parliament. The community numbered more than 80,000 in the 1970s, but today only around 1,000 remain. Khalsa will run unopposed for a seat in the lower house of parliament. Sikhs and Hindus have been driven out of many areas by heavy fighting. In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India. Khalsa will join parliament at a time when the Afghan government is struggling against a resurgent Taliban