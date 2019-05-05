Afridi Attends Launch Controversial Autobiography 'Game Changer'​

Former Pakistan test captain Shahid Afridi attended the launch of his autobiography 'Game Changer' at a book shop in Karachi on Saturday. Afridi, who announced his retirement from international cricket in February 2017, has attracted controversy and attention for the revelations in his book, not least the admission that he was born in 1975 and not 1980 as he had previously asserted. Afridi also addressed the spot-fixing saga of 2010, saying he was well aware it was going to happen. Team manager Yawar Saeed's failure to respond properly to the scandal prompted Afridi to give up his captaincy - a decision he now says he regrets.Despite his checkered history with Pakistan cricket, Afridi said he was "very positive" about the forthcoming ICC World Cup which starts at the end of May.