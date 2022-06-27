After Kazakh Snub, Putin’s Pick For First Foreign Visit Amid War Shows His Central Asian Insecurity

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to visit two small former Soviet states in central Asia this week. The trip will be Putin’s first known trip abroad since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. As per Russian state media, Putin would visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Russia has historically enjoyed substantial economic, political, and soft-power influence in Central Asia. However, the former Soviet states have been wary of endorsing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. #RussiaUkrainewar #Putin #CentralAsia

