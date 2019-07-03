Take the pledge to vote

After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns

Jul 03, 2019 08:43 PM IST India
Congress president Rahul Gandhi officially quit his post on Wednesday, saying accountability was critical to the future growth of the party. In a letter on Twitter, Gandhi said, “It is an honour for me to serve the Congress party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation”. Taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, “Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party.”

