After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

Former Chief Ministers, who till now were occupying government bungalows, will have to vacate them after the Supreme Court’s order on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh government, during its previous regime, made an amendment allowing former CMs to retain government bungalows for their lifetime. The apex court, while striking down the order, said that “once a chief minister demits office, he is also a common citizen”.

But not just the former Chief Ministers, VVIP squatters are present in Lutyen’s Delhi too. From Kumari Shailja to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did not leave their residence until they were literally forced to. The tendency of leaders across the party line is to occupy prime real estate by paying nominal rent to the government. But this trend will now have to change.