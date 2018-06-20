Video Wall

Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump

Donald Trump's policy of "zero tolerance" for illegal immigrants has left 2000 children clamoring for their families.

First published: June 20, 2018, 1:28 PM IST | Updated: 41 mins ago
Donald Trump's policy of "zero tolerance" for illegal immigrants has left 2000 children clamoring for their families. The decision has attracted ire from both his wife Melania and former First Lady Laura Bush. In this episode of Orbis, News18 looks at the repercussions of Trump's controversial move.
