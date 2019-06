Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career

As she gears up for the release of her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif talks to News18’s Sneha Bengani about how her equation with Salman Khan has evolved over the years, why she mostly features opposite superstars in her films and the one advice she would want to give her younger self. Watch to know more.