AIFW 2018: Dhruv Vaish, Nought One, Sahil Aneja Wow Onlookers With Their Menswear Lines

The best way to describe Dhruv Vaish AW 18 collection would be sportswear luxe. The first thing that would seem predominant about the collection would be the British check whilst a closer look shows you how it's reinvented to become just the right mix of casual and sporty. The collection is a mix of skinny and boxy silhouettes- Quilted Jackets, bombers, Long coat, sleek varsity style jackets and straight cut pants all come together to give a twist to the traditional and make it modern and youthful. The colours range from shade of greys, chocolate browns and blacks highlighted with streaks of Olive green.



The NoughtOne AW 18' line is an attempt to present a global street style collection, drawing references from various street sub cultures and binding them together through NoughtOne's aesthetic.



The name of Sahil Aneja’s collection is "Error" which implies a glitch or mistake. But it can also mean a break from the routine. A desired conflict from the monotony. This conflict reciprocates in their garments in terms of fabrics, colors and silhouettes.