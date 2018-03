AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More

while showstopper Vaani Kapoor set the ramp on fire twice, designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika came together to showcase their Autumn/Winter '18 line at the fashion week.



Vaani sizzled on the ramp twice as she opened the show, sashaying down the ramp dressed in a Gauri & Nainika white ensemble and then again towards to end, when she donned a black and white Ashish N Soni pantsuit, exuding the sexiness and class of a 'Bond girl'.