AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, turned up the heat at the ongoing FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week Day 2, as he took to the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva.



Actress Bipasha Basu too added to the glamour as she turned showstopper for designer duo Karishma-Deepa Sondhi.



Rhea Chakraborty dazzled in a shimmery number as she closed the show for designer Rina Dhaka.