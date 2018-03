AIFW AW '18: Shivan-Naresh Showcases Vacay-Ready Line, Anju Modi, Nida Mahmood Support Fluid Fashion

With minds delving into oriental artistic realms and physical experiences focussing on joyous holidays in the tropics, the Shivan & Naresh EdoMer Series dares a dream marrying dramatically opposite worlds with the language of design abstraction.



While the designer duo's collection captured the historic 17th century Edo Art aesthetic and amalgamated it with elements from the Eden of the world - Seychelles, transforming it into a traveller’s decadence, it featured signature prints against a colour palette of cherry reds, seychelles aqua blue, coco brown and powdery blues for a glamourous getaway that could be a serene honeymoon or a splendid destination wedding. Each print dedicates itself to a setting or a thought reminiscent of the virgin islands of Seychelles, creating an effect of carrying a getaway in each of the ensembles.



On the other hand, designers Anju Modi, Nida Mahmood, Schulen Fernandes for Wendell Rodricks supported fluid fabric for their autumn-winter collections which they showcased at FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter '18