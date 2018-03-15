Video Wall

AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection

First published: March 15, 2018, 9:05 PM IST | Updated: 22 mins ago
On Day 1 of the ongoing FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week, several deosgners including Shaymal-Bhumika, Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni, Abraham-Thakore, Samant Chauhan, Anupama Dayal and Patine showcases their Autumn/Winter line.

While black and white ruled the runway, colours were a refreshing part of Abraham-Thakore’s collection.

Print-on-print, hand embroideries, tassels, pleats were used in abundance and most designers stuck to warm tones for their line.

However, quirky prints and vibrant colours was equally a part of the ongoing fashion show.

For more watch the video to know what rules the ramp.
