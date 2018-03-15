AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection

On Day 1 of the ongoing FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week, several deosgners including Shaymal-Bhumika, Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni, Abraham-Thakore, Samant Chauhan, Anupama Dayal and Patine showcases their Autumn/Winter line.



While black and white ruled the runway, colours were a refreshing part of Abraham-Thakore’s collection.



Print-on-print, hand embroideries, tassels, pleats were used in abundance and most designers stuck to warm tones for their line.



However, quirky prints and vibrant colours was equally a part of the ongoing fashion show.



For more watch the video to know what rules the ramp.