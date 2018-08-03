Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More

In this exclusive interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked at length about the pressing issue of body shaming hounding women of all ages.

News18.com

First published: August 3, 2018, 1:14 PM IST | Updated: 23 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
In this exclusive interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked at length about the pressing issue of body shaming hounding women of all ages.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More