Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More

In this interview with Rajeev Masand, Akshay Kumar talks about his attitude towards money, explains why his wife has found her calling in writing, and what drew him to his new film Gold. This interview first aired on CNN News18 on July 30, 2018.

News18.com

First published: July 31, 2018, 6:40 PM IST | Updated: 55 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
In this interview with Rajeev Masand, Akshay Kumar talks about his attitude towards money, explains why his wife has found her calling in writing, and what drew him to his new film Gold. This interview first aired on CNN News18 on July 30, 2018.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...