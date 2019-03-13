Albert Einstein Letter Featured In New York Document Auction

In 1945, Albert Einstein wanted to clear the air. Einstein received a letter from a seaman who was stationed aboard the USS Bougainville in the Pacific, saying he was told a story which revolved around him and that he was persuaded by a Jesuit priest that God was real. "I have never talked to a Jesuit priest in my life, and I am astonished by the audacity to tell such lies about me," Einstein said in a two-paragraph response. "I am, of course, and I have always been an athiest." The letter, worth an estimated $100,000 to $200,000, headlines an auction of documents which have spanned centuries of world history.