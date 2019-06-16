Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show has been surprisingly interesting with some simple yet innovative tech on showcase, specifically in the PC domain. Both Asus and Acer introduced a unique perspective to portable gaming, and now we have Dell showcasing an Alienware gaming notebook that is said to be upgradable. The new Area 51m is a first of its kind laptop that is promised to come user-replaceable processor, graphics card, storage, and RAM. For starters, it features a desktop-class Intel processor so you can choose between Intel’s 8th-Gen i7-8700, or 9th Gen i7-9700K, or i9-9900K. There is a 17.3-inch display with various options including 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support at 60Hz, 144Hz with G-Sync support, 144Hz with Tobii eye tracking, or 144Hz with both of the features.

