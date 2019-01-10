All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha

Do you think a lot is still unclear about the new Reservation bill? Not quite sure about what all the talk about 8 lakh per annum and 5 acres of land really mean?

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill seeking to provide a maximum of 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker among the general category. This will be in addition to the quota already provided to the socially and educationally backward classes, the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes.

In this explainer, News18 dissects this bill, the possible legal hurdles and how it would affect Indians.