Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs

Jan 11, 2019

Young or old, you cannot help but rush with a pen and paper to your favourite celebrity when you spot them, for their autograph. Imagine doing that for years at a stretch. ​Imagine waiting for 7 days just for one autograph. Amarjeet Singh did this, and more. He has collected over 5000 autographs in just 6 years. From Bollywood celebrities to Olympic champions to Cricketers to Padma Shree awardees, this man has the autograph of one and all. All the travel to different cities effects him financially but he still continues to do it for his passion for autographs.





Watch the video to know about the autograph man.