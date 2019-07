Amputee Wahida Defies All Odds To Be A Basketball Player

Unfortunately, the sentiment that remains common with all those who've experienced amputation is how it deters them from turning their dreams into reality. But there are some like Wahida, the young woman in Afghanistan, who doesn't let her disability dissuade from pursuing their passions. Watch our video to know how wheelchair basketball has given new confidence to her, and help her dream of representing her country at the sport.