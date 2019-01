An Ignored Tragedy: 15 Miners Trapped In An Illegal Mine

It's a race against time for 15 miners trapped in an illegal quarry in Meghalay's East Jaintia Hills district since December 13.While the miners' families are waiting for a miracle, politics is raging over the trapped miners. While Congress and BJP indulge in a war of words, the miners are feared to be dead inside the mine. The rampant illegal 'rat hole' mining is the reality of Meghalaya where over 6 million tonnes of coal production annually comes from 'rat hole' mining alone.