Anti-Muslim Riots Hit Sri Lanka in the Aftermath of Easter Attacks​

Sri Lanka police confronted angry protesters trying to free inmates from a police station. Protestors are demanding the release of men involved in anti-Muslim riots. The island nation was swept by a wave of sectarian violence against Muslims in North Western province of Minuwangoda. Mobs attacked at least one mosque and several shops in the province of Minuwangoda. A Muslim man was stabbed to death during the recent spate of violence. Sri Lanka has been on the edge following a series of suicide blasts on Easter that killed over 250 people. The attacks on Muslim-owned houses and shops are an apparent reprisal for Easter attacks ​