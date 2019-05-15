Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Anti-Muslim Riots Hit Sri Lanka in the Aftermath of Easter Attacks​

May 15, 2019 08:33 PM IST India India
Share

Sri Lanka police confronted angry protesters trying to free inmates from a police station. Protestors are demanding the release of men involved in anti-Muslim riots. The island nation was swept by a wave of sectarian violence against Muslims in North Western province of Minuwangoda. Mobs attacked at least one mosque and several shops in the province of Minuwangoda. A Muslim man was stabbed to death during the recent spate of violence. Sri Lanka has been on the edge following a series of suicide blasts on Easter that killed over 250 people. The attacks on Muslim-owned houses and shops are an apparent reprisal for Easter attacks ​

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram