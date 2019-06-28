Anupam Kher's Autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' Represents His Courage

The National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, who has dedicated 35 years of his life to cinema, has also penned an autobiography titled 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unkowingly', which as he says would be a hit with the youngsters. While there is still some time left for its release, the actors, who is currently in Delhi, is busy with his most popular plays Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai and Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha. While speaking to News18.com, the veteran actor speaks about Indian society's reluctance to accept an elderly couple's love story, why he couldn't bag the role of Mogambo in Mr India and if he has been misinterpreted because of his political stance.