Apple iPhone 8 Product Red: The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490

In 2016 Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in Red colour as a part of their support to the Global Fund that raises money to fight HIV/AIDS. Not just a CSR initiative, we even saw plenty of Android manufacturers to make red phones for their business case, unlike Apple. Red smartphones from their on it kind of became a trend with Oppo, Vivo and even OnePlus coming out with Red versions of their devices. In 2018, Apple has launched Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus Product Red editions in India on 27th April 2018. Apple for the past 11 years have had a partnership with (RED) and has supported HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of our (RED) products. When you buy (PRODUCT)RED, Apple sends a contribution to the Global Fund. The Global Fund uses 100% of this money to finance HIV/AIDS programs. The contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. So, if you want to have a fancy Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you should wait till April 27. Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2r2HI5I