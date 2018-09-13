Apple iPhone XR : First Look

Apple also introduced an iPhone Xr with a 6.1-inch LCD display that will act as a more pocket-friendly version of the iPhone X. The new iPhone Xr features a 12-megapixel primary camera, the same lens that is used on the XS and the XS Max and boasts of an hour and a half of more battery backup than the iPhone 8 Plus. As a big plus, the iPhone Xr will come with all the Apple flagship features including a Face ID, neural engine and portrait mode photography.