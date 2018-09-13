Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More

Apple yesterday announced iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the most advanced iPhones ever as per the company. The 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max feature all-new Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine that enables a faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, a new gold finish and even introduces Dual SIM to iPhone. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 14 and in stores beginning Friday, September 21