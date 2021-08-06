VIDEO

Apple To Scan iPhones For Child Abuse: Strong Step Against Abusers But A Privacy Threat?

Aug 06, 2021
Apple Inc. will reportedly launch new software later this year that will scan all iPhones and iPads in US. The software will search for child sexual abuse content stored in a user’s iCloud photos. The tool designed to detected known images of child sexual abuse is called ‘neuralMatch’.

Apple also announced a feature that will analyse photos sent and received in the Messages app to see if they are explicit. The company will also add features to its Siri voice assistant to intervene when users search for related abusive material.

