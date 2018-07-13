Video Wall

Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date

New 15-Inch MacBook Pro is Priced at $6700 (~Rs 4,50,000).Apple Claims it to be Its Most Powerful Notebook ever.It comes with 6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost. Memory options include up to 32GB of DDR4 and a whopping 4TB of SSD storage. It also carries True Tone display technology, Touch Bar and Touch ID. It offers 4GB of video memory in every configuration.​

News18.com

First published: July 13, 2018, 8:27 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
